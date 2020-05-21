Avaya: Where transforming an enterprise starts with transforming business communications

(Norwich, UK, 10/08/2018)

The Vice President and Chief Technologist at Avaya speaks exclusively to the USA edition of Business Chief magazine.

Cutting through the noise as a global leader in digital communications services, Avaya is all too aware of how technology can transform communications, and in turn, customer experiences.

With a portfolio spanning unified communications, cloud solutions, and customer experience and contact centers, the firm has the ability to integrate new technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), AI, and analytics.

In doing so, it helps to deliver next-generation digitally enabled platforms that connect the world in real time.

“We deliver an automated digital framework, which I describe as a puzzle with different pieces inclusive of an innovative communications platform,” said Jean Turgeon.

“It's about connecting the world in real time, with the right data. Anything other than real-time or near real-time communication is just not good enough anymore.”

