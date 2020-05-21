Big Data Connectivity Expansion With HGC

Asia-based, carrier-neutral data centers offers customers HGC’s Global Connectivity via BDx Federated SDN

HONG KONG, Jan. 24, 2020 – Big Data Exchange (BDx), with nine* data centers across two continents, announces global connectivity via BDx Federated SDN today.

BDx serves as a content exchange platform for both local and global businesses and offers data security, disaster recovery, cloud and network services. BDx is a carrier-neutral content exchange platform with data centers* throughout Hong Kong, mainland China, Singapore and the U.K., with plans to expand its data center cluster and interconnected data center platform across the APAC region.

BDx is bringing their data center assets together in a highly automated cluster, stretching from Asia to Europe. BDx Federated SDN™ allows customers to take advantage of global connectivity through major carriers, combining it with BDx Armour™ for an extra layer of security. The BDx Single Pane™ portal integrates the customers’ physical and virtual infrastructure into an easily manageable hybrid ecosystem across the BDx cluster into third-party data centers and private as well as public clouds.

"We’re at a unique confluence of hybrid cloud adoption with its multi-cloud orchestration needs, acceleration of complexities in application architectures and doing all of it over a secure ecosystem,” says Sujit Panda, CTIO for BDx. “BDx aims to provide a platform where our customers can have a borderless unified view and management of IT workloads and resources. This is done seamlessly at a BDx data center or a public cloud with the ability to move workloads using the BDX Federated SDN. We firmly believe that this will provide our customers the unique ability to delineate their applications from the complexity of the underlying infrastructure in a secure manner "

The announcement is just the beginning of their plans to expand as a carrier-neutral operator offering best-in-class service with added security benefits via Box Single Pane at the click of a button instantaneously.

All BDx data center and PoPs will be added to HGC International Marketplace with Naa-Services, allowing customers to order center-to-center highway, cloud direct connect services, colocation and other value-added one-stop hybrid IT services on-demand. Simplifying the network and service provision strategies to fulfill customers’ demands elastically, this service helps our corporate customers to accelerate their digital transformation journey to capture extensive eyeballs conveniently via a packaged single stop.

“We are dedicated to bringing the holistic network infrastructure in a digital marketplace and customers can enjoy hyper-scale data centers and seamless cloud connectivity with high-quality connectivity across major carriers’ hubs, empowering customers’ edge in the digital transformation ecosystem,” said Ravindran Mahalingam, Senior Vice President, International Business of HGC.

HGC has established a leading position in the international fixed network industry in Hong Kong and the ASEAN market, and is continuing to expand connectivity across the globe. HGC also strives to improve the customers’ user experience, adding on top a series of one-stop digital empowerment ICT solutions, such as Smart Digital Ecosystem, riding on HGC’s solid network infrastructure base, one-stop end-to-end ICT and digital solutions, professionally managed services, and far-reaching global connectivity.

To learn more about BDx, visit www.bdxworld.com.





About BDx

Big Data Exchange (BDx) is a content exchange platform with data centers throughout Hong Kong, mainland China, Singapore and the U.K. Its unique hybrid cloud, connectivity and colocation solutions offer unparalleled security and reliability for the IT infrastructure of its global clientele. As a carrier-neutral provider, BDx creates a secure hybrid ecosystem with its BDx Federated SDN, BDx Armour, and BDx Single Pane offerings, providing connectivity solutions across Asia and the U.K. By using BDx automated modules, BDx is able to provide customers with a level of customization that rivals competitors in efficiency and cost, offering them the ability to manage physical racks with the same ease as working in public clouds. To learn more, visit www.bdxworld.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

* Operating and agreements to acquire

