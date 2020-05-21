Brown-Forman leverages data analytics to spark digital transformation

(Norwich, UK, 07/12/2018)

The Senior Vice President and CIO at Brown-Forman speaks exclusively to Gigabit and Business Chief magazine.

Brown-Forman may be a 150-year-old wine and spirits company but with its latest digital transformation it hopes to cement itself as a pioneering player for years to come.

With renowned brands such as Jack Daniels and Woodford Reserve under its belt, the American firm has ensured that IT no longer plays a back-office function but rather is a key strategic driver.

With thorough data analytics, the firm has kept an eye on competitors’ pricing ensuring that it can deliver value for money.

Data analytics has also helped to derive value at its production division by helping to identify issues that could affect barrel yield such as the weather, temperature and other variables.

Not only is digital transformation enhancing the customer experience with innovative marketing tools, it’s also helping to enhance the employee experience with digital communication tools which are helping to eliminate borders and time zones.

“We began to view IT as an enabler and business partner, a division that could provide true solutions not just for the back office but for the production teams, sales teams and marketing teams,” explained Tim Nall.

“We definitely believe that technology isn’t a solution, but it’s an enabler for change.”

