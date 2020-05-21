Business Chief and Gigabit discovers the digital transformation helping volunteers at St. John Ambulance Canada

(Norwich, UK, 13/09/2019)

This month, the charity St. John Ambulance Canada (SJA) features in Business Chief and Gigabit magazine.

We speak to James Williamson, Director of Information Systems and Technology, and Shawn McLaren, Chief Learning Officer, to discover how digital transformation is improving the mission of first aid.

“We have two different aspects to what we do,” explains McLaren. “One is first aid training. We train over 500,000 people a year in first aid and CPR. There are various advancement courses – anything from a basic one-day course to courses that are 80 hours long teaching advanced first responder skills. The other side of what we do is our volunteering. We train people to become medical first responders.”

On the teaching side of the equation, opportunities have been found to introduce technology to benefit learners, as McLaren explains. “Our new learning management system that we're planning to bring in will allow us to provide digital badges and an online presence for people to note their certifications, which will speed up the process.”

As for volunteers, the organization is expanding its reach, aided by improved systems in networking and IT. “We're expanding to law enforcement, military and aboriginal first aid programs,” says Williamson. “The goal is not only to be the biggest, but to be the best and to turn that revenue back into community service. We're also trying to refocus on engaging youth to become lifelong first aiders.”

You can read more about SJA’s journey in the magazine.