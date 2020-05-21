Business Chief and Gigabit discovers the digital transformation methods by which PwC solves business problems

(Norwich, UK, 16/09/2019)

This month, professional services firm PwC features in Business Chief and Gigabit magazine.

Sub Mahapatra, Management Consultant and Director at PwC’s New York Network, talks us through the work he is doing to advise clients of the existential nature of digital transformation.

The services Mahapatra and PwC provide to clients builds out of his experience as a software developer. “I'm still a coder by heart; I love building things,” he says. “And that's basically what we do – internally as well as externally. We help resolve complex issues and identify opportunities across various industries. In this day and age, we are solving our clients' business problems with technology.”

Offering an example of PwC’s work with a telecom company, Mahapatra explains the unified technological solutions desired by modern companies: “Similar to various industry players, most of the telecom companies are now changing their business models to be technology companies. Whatever data they gather via 5G, they want to leverage to do more – and because they want to secure the network, they want to use cryptography and blockchain. “

Mahapatra is clear that such change is not a luxury, but a necessity. “Tinkering is insufficient. CIOs should be talking about it all the time with their Boards and C-suite, mobilizing the entire company, because tech is existential. I'm trying to help them understand that it's increasingly clear that we are entering into a highly disruptive extinction event. Enterprises that don’t transform themselves will disappear completely.”

You can read more about PwC’s journey in the magazine.