Business Review USA and Canada September 2016 is now live

Increasingly as the world modernizes and requirements change, sustainability is a focus for individuals and businesses alike; consumers place a great deal of importance and trust in greener companies. As such, across all of our brands, September is sustainability month.

In this issue, Richard Restuccia, VP at Jain Irrigation, tells us all about smart irrigation controllers and sustainable agriculture. We also feature an interview with Michael Collinson, CEO at Canadian innovator Bee Vectoring Technology, about his work towards commercializing a unique crop protection solution. In addition, September’s list is America’s top 10 greenest companies, and how each of them achieved this accolade.

September’s profiles include Alterra Power’s Jimmie Creek Hydroelectric Project, a renewable power facility in British Columbia; Halliburton, which discusses its contribution to Canada’s energy mix and extensive supply chain. Our line-up is completed by interviews with S2NRG and Ames Construction.

