The City of Phoenix: Rising to the challenge of its 2050 sustainability goals

(Norwich, UK, 07/08/2019)

The City of Phoenix features in this month’s Business Chief USA magazine.

When the Chief Sustainability Officer for the City of Phoenix took up his post in 2014, the target was to become the most sustainable desert city in the world.

Five years later, Mark Hartman and the very innovative department heads across the City are setting their sights on a sustainability roadmap for 2050, to ensure progress for future generations in Phoenix.

“Back in 2016 when City departments adopted these goals we asked: ‘What kind of city do we want to be in 2050?’” explains Hartman.

“Instead of thinking ‘How did we get here?’, we want to be able to say, ‘We planned to get to this place’ and this is what the perfect city looks like – our 2050 environmental goals aim to articulate those long term desired outcomes.”

A big part of that sustainability journey is a series of major projects including the 91st Avenue wastewater biogas project (the largest facility of its kind in the US).

It’s not just the city’s infrastructure that is evolving. Phoenix is also supporting sustainable home development with a series of initiatives as part of its vision to have all new buildings net positive in both energy and materials by 2050.

Read the story here.