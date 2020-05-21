Collabera: Experiencing digital transformation in the recruitment sector

(Norwich, UK,07/12/2018)

Atul Kumar, Global Chief Information Officer of Collabera, discusses how his company is embracing technology in the midst of the firm’s digital transformation journey.

Kumar believes his company’s digital journey has experienced rapid progress since beginning its transformation venture two years ago. “We have made significant progress in the last two years and I feel I helped accelerate this when I first joined the company,” he says. “We targeted the most impactful areas of the organisation and looked for the opportunity to grow our transformation through digital technology.”

In order to obtain support and confidence before the beginning of Collabera’s transformation journey, Kumar delivered “quick wins” in a bid to give his company confidence. Following the introduction of new technology, it has led to Collabera achieving profitable growth as well as making it easier for the company to manage potential candidates, increase efficiency and offer advice for their client’s future career. “We rolled out an expense management mobile app, automated our candidate screening process through AI based pairing and matching tool, launched a new intranet which was a personalised integrated workspace for employees and integrated a service desk chat bot,” explains Kumar.

Kumar affirms that the help of Collabera’s partners has been key to the introduction of new technology. “Glider.AI provided the technical assessment and video interview platform which was integrated seamlessly into our system. This has resulted in increase of quality submission of candidates to our clients and closing more positions successfully,” says Kumar. “While, Sysfore Technologies provided the architectural consultancy services and API economy principles for the application. This helped us to integrate some of the functionalities of this application into other applications very quickly and easily.”

