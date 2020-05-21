The College Board features exclusively in Business Chief Magazine!

(Norwich, UK, 17/7/2018) – The College Board has reinvigorated its procurement function to clear a path for students to acvhieve college and career success, but how much of a role can procurement play in delivergin on this vision?

Heading up the procurement function is Steve Hughes, Chief Procurement Officer at the College Board.

As CPO, Hughes works directly with the College Board to align a procurement strategy and the procurement function with that broader organizational goal of delivering educational opportunities for students.

Student experience and procurement aren’t exactly two areas that walk hand in hand but for Hughes, he feels that the role that procurement can and will continue to play is actually much clearer to see.

“The role that procurement can play manifests itself in a number of different ways, but it boils down to one driving principle and that is the idea of applying best practices for stewardship of an organization’s limited resources,” he says.

“We go to great lengths to ensure that the additional value procurement can bring through strategic sourcing, contract negotiations and supplier relationship management, frees up additional resources that can be invested back into providing additional opportunities for students, such as exam fee reductions for low-income students. That’s the mission.”

