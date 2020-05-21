Cologix: flexible, interconnected and scalable data centres

(Norwich, UK, 13/09/2019)

As people around the globe create data in increasingly vast quantities each day, the most flexible and interconnected data centre operators are king. Cologix is one such entity, and its ascendant presence in North America is capitalising on the rampant needs of the market with aplomb. Speaking with Business Chief Canada, Sean Maskell, President and General Manager of the Canadian arm of Cologix, Inc, discusses the strategy driving Cologix’s success, along with the shift in perception of the data market during his tenure in the space. “When I started in the industry, these were, I would say, not so cool places,” he says of data centres.

“These were spaces overrun by massive amounts of copper cables, DS3 mux’s, DSX Panels and crusty old Telecom technicians – that's certainly evolved over the years and continues to evolve even faster. We're now witnessing sizeable growth in the industry, lead particularly by the hyperscale and Cloud Service providers. Enterprises are heading down the path towards digital transformation in a big way, as they continue to move workloads to the cloud, and their consumers expect always-on connections with low latency to the internet of things (IoT). To make this happen, our clients require robust interconnection and cloud on-ramp locations that push this consumable data closer to the edge, meaning closer to the users that are demanding that information.”

For the full, in-depth feature on Cologix’s strategy, expansion methodology and materials for success, check out the September issue of Business Chief Canada.