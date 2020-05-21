A customer-centric approach is key to Ross Video’s exceptional performance

(Norwich, UK, 06/12/2018)

Broadcast media company Ross Video has an extensive procurement department that delivers end-to-end services to a global client base… We speak to Bill Pulcine, Vice President of Supply Chain Management, to find out more.

The supply chain organization at Ross Video, the global manufacturer and supplier of live production technology solutions is “laser-focused on meeting the needs of our customers”, according to Bill Pulcine, Vice President of Supply Chain Management. “I think the fact that we've grown about 500% in 12 years, and have been able to integrate other manufacturing facilities from around the world into Ross Video’s Canadian manufacturing location, is an exciting and compelling story.”

In the electronics world, it's increasingly rare to find companies that do a substantial amount of their own build. Subcontracting and offshoring have been constant trends in the electronics industry for the past two decades. Ross Video, however, bucks that trend. “The reason the Ross model still works so well,” says Pulcine, “is that we're very high mix, low volume across a mixed model of manufacturing disciplines. Having our own shop allows us to be vertically integrated and also gives us the crucial ability to have direct control of quality.” Ross Video sells solutions in the broader sense and from a manufacturing angle offers a huge range of equipment to broadcasters, stadiums and arenas, as well as other vertical markets.

Click here to discover the full story.