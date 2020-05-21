The December issue of Business Review USA & Canada is live

This month we’re featuring the story of Syntel, an expert in digital modernization led by CEO and President Nitin Rakesh. We discuss with him the story of the company, its unique innovations, and its ‘customer for life’ strategy. Also in this month’s edition is an opinion piece on the impact of the iPhone 7, and whether its creation is the next natural step or simply monopolization.

As an unavoidable tribute to Christmas, our top 10 is a list of the best and most fondly-remembered American Christmas commercials to date.

December’s exclusive profiles include Texas Trust Union and its technological transformation, led by CIO Ron Dinwiddie; Acciona Aqua; G6 Hospitality LLC; Jones Lang Lassalle JJL; North American Power; PlanNet Design & Construction; and T5 Data Centers.

Enjoy this edition of our magazine, and join in the discussion: @BizReviewUSA and @NellWalkerMG