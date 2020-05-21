An in-depth look at Service Corporation International’s trailblazing supply chain transformation

(Norwich, UK, 6/11/2018)

The Director of Indirect Procurement at Service Corporation International (SCI) speaks exclusively to Business Chief and Supply Chain Digital magazines.

With a network of more than 2,000 funeral homes and cemeteries, SCI provides world-class funeral, cremation, and cemetery services to thousands of families each year.

To support its global footprint, SCI has embarked on a mammoth supply chain transformation to ensure it can continue to support hundred and thousands of families through difficult times.

Supplier relationship management has been a top priority for the firm. On top of this, SCI’s procurement team have also worked shoulder to shoulder with other departments, to ensure they truly understand the technical requirements needed when procuring goods.

SCI has also turned its attention to the digtal world to drive value. As part of the company’s supply chain transformation, SCI zeroed in on new trailblazing technologies such as Coupa’s procurement platform which has helped to make procurement more visible and accessible.

“We work every day to ensure that our families are taken care of, that they don’t have to worry about the little details when they’re grieving over a loved one that they’ve lost,” said Christopher Jones.

“Coupa is a unique procurement platform. Oversall, it’s a very user-friendly environment for our locations to order products we procure on their behalf.”

