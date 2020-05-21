Digital Realty featured in Business Chief USA

(Norwich, UK, 11/13/2019)

Digital Realty, the world’s leading data center provider - which supports the digital infrastructure needs of over 2,300 companies across North America, EMEA and APAC - is featured in the November edition of Business Chief USA.

In conjunction with the company’s MarketplaceLIVE event and the launch of Platform Digital, a complete, one-stop-shop solution that helps connect Digital Realty’s clients’ entire data centre ecosystem.

Harry Menear, Editor of Magazine, speaks with Corey Dyer, EVP of Global Sales and Marketing and Tony Bishop, SVP of Platform and Ecosystem Strategy at Digital Realty about the data center giant’s ongoing efforts to offer hyper-personalised data centre services from the single rack to the hyperscale.

“The digital economy is remaking both private and public enterprises across all industries, transforming how they create and deliver value,” says Bishop, who believes that now more than ever, companies need to operate ubiquitously, providing on demand services to customers, partners and employees enabled by intelligent analytics. “Companies are being forced to re-architect their IT towards a decentralised infrastructure to accommodate distributed workflows, which vary by participant, application, information and location specific needs,” he elaborates.

