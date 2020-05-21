Digital Realty MarketplaceLIVE 2019: Where X Meets Y, the Power of the Hybrid

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/

What: MarketplaceLIVE brings together the community that builds the cloud, network and internet infrastructure within the tech industry. This year's theme, Where X Meets Y, the Power of the Hybrid, is about uncovering collaborations that are hiding in plain sight. Digital Realty and its partners will discuss major announcements and updates across cloud computing, AI, financial services, telecommunications and more. Attendees can expect to explore what happens when unique and unexpected forces come together to create innovation. Conversations include:

Morning Keynote with the Founder of Fast Company's Futures: Ari Wallach looks to answer the question of how we can de-center technology and re-center empathy in uncovering future technology.

Ari Wallach looks to answer the question of how we can de-center technology and re-center empathy in uncovering future technology. Where Technology Meets Diversity with Facebook's Lead of Network Investments, Aaron Russell: Uncover why resources must include more than the necessary and obvious technology needed to connect people to resources, but also the criticality of access to diverse skill sets, backgrounds and role models.

Uncover why resources must include more than the necessary and obvious technology needed to connect people to resources, but also the criticality of access to diverse skill sets, backgrounds and role models. Where AI Meets Lyrical Flow: Explore the types of emotional and creative intelligence that have eluded AI, and when the machines might catch up.

Explore the types of emotional and creative intelligence that have eluded AI, and when the machines might catch up. Afternoon Keynote with the Head of Customer Success at Oracle: Catherine Blackmore shares her vision and tips for turning customer experience into customer advocacy.

Catherine Blackmore shares her vision and tips for turning customer experience into customer advocacy. Where Physical Meets Virtual: Discuss the future of cybersecurity with Don Freese, Cyber Resilience & Zero Trust Strategy at PWC.

Discuss the future of cybersecurity with Don Freese, Cyber Resilience & Zero Trust Strategy at PWC. Where Connectivity meets Urbanization: Learn how the world's smartest city weaves the internet into the fabric of urban life, while keeping up with our rapidly growing world.

Learn how the world's smartest city weaves the internet into the fabric of urban life, while keeping up with our rapidly growing world. The Future of Infrastructure is Everywhere: Discuss the ever-evolving future of IT with David Cappuccio, distinguished analyst at Gartner, and gain best practices for ensuring your IT environment is fit for purpose.

Who: Attendees include a diverse group spanning different industries and roles in the global tech industry including IT, engineering, product, business development, marketing and more.

When: Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. Register here.

Where: Spring Studios, 50 Varick Street, New York, NY 10013

Program Details: MarketplaceLIVE 2019 will feature keynotes, breakout sessions and tracks exploring ideas of what's possible, what's next and what's exciting about connectivity and connected technology. Learn more about what you can expect from the event here.

Press and industry analysts interested in attending MarketplaceLIVE 2019 can register for a press/analyst badge by sending an email to digitalrealty@archetype.co. Moreover, we have exclusive media and analyst activities scheduled for the day before the event (Wednesday, Nov. 6), so let us know if you'll be interested in attending those, as well.

Stay Connected: Follow us @MPLevent on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn for our latest updates.

Media and Industry Analyst Relations

Marc Musgrove

Digital Realty

(415) 508-2812

mmusgrove@digitalrealty.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-realty-marketplacelive-2019-where-x-meets-y-the-power-of-the-hybrid-300934243.html

SOURCE Digital Realty