Digital Realty MarketplaceLIVE 2019: Where X Meets Y, the Power of the Hybrid
EMPTY
EMPTY
NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/
What: MarketplaceLIVE brings together the community that builds the cloud, network and internet infrastructure within the tech industry. This year's theme, Where X Meets Y, the Power of the Hybrid, is about uncovering collaborations that are hiding in plain sight. Digital Realty and its partners will discuss major announcements and updates across cloud computing, AI, financial services, telecommunications and more. Attendees can expect to explore what happens when unique and unexpected forces come together to create innovation. Conversations include:
Who: Attendees include a diverse group spanning different industries and roles in the global tech industry including IT, engineering, product, business development, marketing and more.
When: Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. Register here.
Where: Spring Studios, 50 Varick Street, New York, NY 10013
Program Details: MarketplaceLIVE 2019 will feature keynotes, breakout sessions and tracks exploring ideas of what's possible, what's next and what's exciting about connectivity and connected technology. Learn more about what you can expect from the event here.
Press and industry analysts interested in attending MarketplaceLIVE 2019 can register for a press/analyst badge by sending an email to digitalrealty@archetype.co. Moreover, we have exclusive media and analyst activities scheduled for the day before the event (Wednesday, Nov. 6), so let us know if you'll be interested in attending those, as well.
Stay Connected: Follow us @MPLevent on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn for our latest updates.
Media and Industry Analyst Relations
Marc Musgrove
Digital Realty
(415) 508-2812
mmusgrove@digitalrealty.com
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-realty-marketplacelive-2019-where-x-meets-y-the-power-of-the-hybrid-300934243.html
SOURCE Digital Realty