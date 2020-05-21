The Director of Corporate Procurement at BC Lottery Corporation speaks exclusively to Business Chief Canada

Operating and managing a wide range of lotteries, casinos, and bingo and electronic gaming platforms, BCLC provides exceptional entertainment for the region.

Now, the Canadian Crown Corporation is undergoing a mammoth procurement transformation which is set to drive cost-efficiency, sustain vendor relationships and champion the best business practices.

By implementing an e-sourcing tool and automation, digitisation is also playing a vital role in BCLCs transformation.

“Procurement is an integral part of the organisation's operations as we interface with all departments across the enterprise,” said Keith Bolen.

“We have to continually question the status quo and look for better ways to deliver products in a faster manner.”

