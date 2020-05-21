The Director of Operations and Marketing Director at Kuhn Krause speaks exclusively to the Business Chief USA magazine

(Norwich, UK, 16/07/2018) - With the world’s population mushrooming, consumer demands changing, and commodity prices becoming more volatile, the agriculture sector is being pushed beyond traditional business models into the digital age.

Perhaps no one understands this better than agriculture and farm machinery manufacturer, Kuhn Krause.

To make solutions with the customers’ needs in mind, the firm has invested in a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, implementing smart welders and robotics for example.

Pushing its efficiency further, the team at Kuhn Krause has also implemented a lean way of doing business – adhering to the 6S method of sorting, setting in order, shining, standardizing, sustaining and upholding safety.

“I think we've seen a dynamic change in the way farmers approach business,” said Eddie Smith.

“They’re no longer just trying to make a living for their families but are now increasingly looking towards more technical aspects of farming. They run the farm more like a business. They're looking for the latest and greatest technologies that can give them profitability”

“When a customer hears about our equipment they will immediately say to themselves, ‘This is the solution I've been looking for,’” added Curt Davis.

