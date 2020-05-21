The Director of Strategy at Plains Midstream Canada speaks exclusively to the Business Chief Canada

Providing oil and gas transport and storage solutions across Canada and the United States, Plains Midstream Canada has grown from 130 employees in 2001 to over 1,400 employees today/

Now, the company is currently in the midst of a five-year digital transformation plan to drive improvements to business processes, improve the use of its existing technology and introduce new digital technologies.

For instance, in the future, the firm is are looking at combining technologies such as digital twins, augmented and mixed reality, and the internet of things (IoT).

“It's a great time to be part of that journey, strategising and planning the right work to effectively allow an organisation to take advantage of Industrial Revolution 4.0,” said Chris Leonard. “These opportunities don’t come around on a frequent basis.”

You can read the full feature on Plains Midstream Canada in the latest issue of Gigabit, Energy Digital and Business Chief Canada magazines.