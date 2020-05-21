Dundee Precious Metals features in the latest issue of Business Chief North America

(Norwich, UK, 05/09/2018)

Through the transformation of the historic Chelopech mine, Dundee Precious Metals looks to grow through operational excellence and define what technology can bring to a mining operation.

One of the company’s goals, is to grow its current mining production to around half a million ounces of gold per year over the next few years. It looks to achieve this by developing a number of projects across its portfolio, which includes exploration and development projects in Bulgaria, Canada and Serbia.

“Part of our strategy is built around possessing the capability to execute projects on time and within budget,” says John Lindsay, Senior Vice President, Project Development. “But it’s also about having the ability to scope a project and to actually understand what makes a project the right project.”

Dundee Precious Metals strives to deliver excellence in sustainability and to create value for all its shareholders, be they investors, government or the local community. It aims to deliver this excellence through its commitment to its six core values; safety, dignity and respect, environmental responsibility, community investment, continuous improvement and transparency.

