eStruxture’s data center expertise is profiled in this month’s Business Chief Canada magazine

(Norwich, UK, 12/11/2019)

This month in Business Chief Canada magazine, we talk to Todd Coleman, President and CEO of data center firm eStruxture.

Behind the company’s success is its keen attention to the specificities of the Canadian market, as Todd Coleman, President and CEO, explains: “What sets us apart from other data center providers is our 100% focus on the Canadian region, our ability to serve a multitude of markets and our willingness and ability to pre-deploy capacity to enable our customers to quickly deploy, even up to multiple mega-watts, in our state-of-the-art facilities. We are Canadian owned and headquartered, and focus entirely on our region.”

eStruxture ensures that a focus on sustainability is built into its facilities from the earliest design stage. “From a design perspective, our engineers work to design and develop the most energy efficient data center possible,” says Coleman. “We are constantly challenging to drive to the highest efficiency possible. Additionally, the customer IT and server equipment produces a significant amount of heat that we strive to re-use through heat exchangers, either in our own building through uses like heating our office space and/or by providing it to other adjacent buildings or businesses.”

eStruxture is confident in the path it is taking, while keeping an eye on upcoming industry trends such as edge computing, as Coleman explains. “With new technologies like AI and autonomous vehicles rapidly gaining traction, companies are beginning to need much more powerful and local compute, storage and networking resources than most current data center providers are used to deploying.”

