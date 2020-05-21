Exclusive interview: Goldcorp’s Rishi Ghuldu on a Supply Chain transformation

(Norwich, UK, 5/10/2018)

Goldcorp’s Vice President of Supply Chain & Asset Management speaks exclusively to Supply Chain Digital, Mining Global and Business Chief magazines.

Spearheading a mammoth transformation, gold production company Goldcorp has set itself ambitious goals to mature its supply chain function.

Backed by the company’s senior management, Goldcorp has centralised the planning of its supply chain, with individual sites overseeing the execution.

The transformation has also been built on access to market intelligence, with professionals communicating regularly with Goldcorp about global trends, commodity performance and how foreign exchange rates might impact a project or an initiative.

“We want to be the industry leader – we’re not gunning for second place” says Rishi Ghuldu.

“The transformation is really helping the business become more competitive and sustainable, while lowering costs.”

