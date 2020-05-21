Exclusive interview with New Horizon Academies in this month’s Business Chief

New Horizon Academies is not just about building holistic, sustainable schools, but also being a positive influence on the communities it supports.

Alan Ruth, Vice President of Facilities & Construction spoke to Business Chief about how each building is designed and maintained with children in mind. “Our buildings are designed around the students,” says Ruth. “Everything we look at is specific for the clientele.”

Sustainability is a major factor in each building, with the added benefit of opening students’ eyes to a greener future. “Part of the education is building efficient buildings to teach responsibility for future generations, such as how to control lighting.”

Ruth was also keen to highlight how the company’s strategy opens up intrapreneurship opportunities and had made building more efficient with significant cost savings. “Senior management are really behind the direction we’ve taken… I’m very fortunate to have the backing of not just the owners, but my team members.”

With this backing and confidence, purchasing at the company has been transformed: “By going straight to the manufacturers, we can reduce costs, avoid mark-ups and basically become our own supply chain. Over time, instead of getting more expensive with inflation, our buildings have slowly gone down in cost.”

