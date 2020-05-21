Exclusive interview with T5 Construction Services

(Norwich, UK, 23/07/2018) - In the July issue of Business Chief USA, Robbie Sovie Senior Vice President, Development, for T5 Construction Services, speaks exclusively about the company’s impressive recent project portfolio and growth.

In addition to delivering first class data center facilities as a landlord, T5 Data Centers has become a proven expert in building data center facilities via its construction division T5 Construction Services, LLC (T5CS).

The company has recently completed eye-catching projects across the United States and also took one of its first steps to international expansion after completing a data hall in Ireland.

In a wide-reaching interview, Sovie says a philosophy of collaboration with partners is key to its success

“We view ourselves as an extension of our client’s staff. We understand what it’s like to be an owner/end user, because we are one. As a landlord, we tailor our design to meet the needs of our client,” he comments.

“We take the same focus when our construction service group performs turnkey construction projects. Our goal is to customize the right solution for our clients.”

You can read the full article here, and view the company report brochure here.