Expanding territory: vision aids technology at SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Norwich, UK, 10/08/2018)

The CIO of SiteOne Landscape Supply speaks exclusively to the USA and Canada edition of Business Chief magazine.

With over 500 locations in the USA and Canada, SiteOne is the largest wholesale distributor of landscape supplies for ‘green industry’ professionals in North America, selling products such as irrigation supplies, fertiliser, landscape accessories, and more.

Achieving the firm's scale perhaps wouldn’t be possible without the cutting-edge IT infrastructure which it has implemented to promote operational stability.

Adopting a new technology-led culture, the company has revamped its website — which helped to elevate its e-commerce capability — and it has also promoted stronger collaboration between the firm’s IT department and the business units it supports.

“On the IT side we had to rebrand all our systems and forms down to the logos on the laptops,” said Sean Kramer.

“Close partnership with our functional teams is part of our secret sauce.”

