Four Winds Interactive: when innovation meets enterprise-grade digital signage

(Norwich, UK, 16/09/2019)

Four Winds Interactive (FWI), the world’s leading software provider for enterprise-grade digital signage networks, appears in this month’s Business Chief USA and Gigabit magazines.

Sebastian Gnagnarella, Chief Technology Officer at Four Winds Interactive, explains how the innovative digital signage disruptor is transforming multiple industries worldwide through its use of cloud-based software, recognised as the most advanced and flexible digital signage solution available on the market. In the publications, Gnagnarella details how FWI’s digital signage platform, which powers nearly all the hotels on the Las Vegas strip, many of the world’s largest airports and Visa, is also being used to drive global digital workplace transformation.

“Our focus is on ‘pure cloud’,” says Gnagnarella. “We use the latest cloud technology to help us scale and to ensure that we offer the very best customer user experience, taking digital signage to the next level. The way in which we use technology really is a huge differentiator in the sector – there’s no other company that’s innovating in the same way.” FWI Cloud is a collaborative data management solution that provides a multi-channel interface “built with an obsession for the user experience and an unyielding passion for making content contribution and management easy”.

Gnagnarella tells Business Chief USA and Gigabit that the company is becoming increasingly involved in digital workplace transformations, enabling the better engagement of employees, improved productivity and the solving of many common workplace challenges. He also details how FWI is focusing on new technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning in order to ensure the business remains the strongest in its market.

