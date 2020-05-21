Gateway First Bank: from lender to banker

(Norwich, UK, 07/08/2019)

Gateway was founded in 2000 and has grown to become one of the largest privately-held mortgage companies in the United States.

Buying a home is a pivotal decision for anybody. Much more than a routine commercial transaction, it speaks to that person’s aspirations, hopes, and family identity.

It was with this awareness, and a vision to help families and communities grow stronger through home ownership, that Kevin J Stitt, a career professional in the mortgage industry, started up Gateway Mortgage Group in 2000.

By 2017, through some of the most challenging times for the housing market, Stitt had grown Gateway to become one of the largest privately held mortgage origination and servicing companies in America, employing more than 1,200 people at 160 branch offices.

“As we continue to take on additional customers we also want to be able to effectively recruit the sales and corporate staff that will serve them,” says Steven Harpe, Chief Information Officer.

“Attracting the best people means offering them the best products available through a top tier technology platform.”

