HED and Integrated Design Group Announce Merger

LOS ANGELES, March 4, 2019

National architecture and engineering firm HED (Harley Ellis Devereaux) is pleased to announce its merger with Integrated Design Group, also known as ID, an architecture, engineering, and planning firm with a strong reputation for data center design with locations in Boston in Dallas.

According to Peter Devereaux, FAIA, Chairman of HED, this is a natural step for the firm. "We are committed to strategic growth that increases the firm's ability to create positive impacts for our clients and their stakeholders," he says. "Bringing the ID team into the HED family is a step on our journey toward expanding our expertise to enable a greater impact for our clients. It also allows us to reach new audiences -- both in this new market sector for HED and in all the sectors we can now better serve in the regions surrounding Boston and Dallas."

HED leadership recognizes that this is an important, fast-growing sector throughout the U.S. and beyond. As Devereaux points out, "Many of our clients in healthcare, higher education, and corporate work, for example, are seeking this intelligence and specialized expertise. This is an example of our strong ability to bring additional resources and insight to the table for our clients."

The ID leadership and staff join the HED team working in Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, and Sacramento offices. The team is now 420 people strong.

Toni Asfour, Managing Principal of the Boston and Dallas offices, notes that the data center sector is experiencing tremendous growth and continues to evolve. "Data storage, transmission, and security are supporting almost every aspect of contemporary life. Our leadership in this realm is long and deep; we bring market intelligence to all scales of this work. Our clients to-date have included tech and retail corporations, financial, healthcare, pharma, and educational institutions, as well as multi-tenant, cloud, and hyperscale data center providers."

ABOUT HED

HED (Harley Ellis Devereaux) seeks creative solutions that have a positive impact for its clients, the community, and the world. Since its founding in 1908, HED has earned a reputation for excellence in all facets of the designed and built environment, including architecture, consulting, engineering, and planning services. The firm of 420 people serves clients in a broad range of market sectors (healthcare, workplace, housing, mixed-use, science and technology, higher education, pre K-12 and community education, mission critical, and data centers) from eight U.S. offices (Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, and Sacramento). See how HED advances your world at www.hed.design.