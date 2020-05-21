How Hudson Resources is realising a unique opportunity to develop multiple revenue streams

(Norwich, UK, 12/11/2019)

Hudson Resources is a Canadian based mining and technology company focused on developing the unique White Mountain (Qaqortorsuaq) anorthosite (calcium feldspar) mine in Greenland to bring its green products to the world.

In an interview with Business Chief Canada magazine, the company’s Director Jim Cambon and Vice President Jerry Janik explain how anorthosite offers Hudson the opportunity to develop products with multiple revenue streams. Hudson’s GreenSpar is derived from the igneous rock anorthosite, which yields the hardest feldspar with the highest refractive index offering a distinct advantage as a premium mineral extender for interior paints. It can also be used as a replacement for kaolin in the production of e-glass fiber most commonly used in the reinforced polymer composite industry in high-end fiberglass for wind turbines, cars and boat parts, sporting equipment. Greenspar is also a source of alumina and the Hudson;s anorthosite can also produce heat resistant white cement (Anocrete).

“There are some competing minerals out there, potentially… But there are no competing orebodies for anorthosite,” reveals Janik. “White Mountain is unique in its size, the orebody itself is 8km long, its massive, it’s homogeneous and has very few contaminates - which is key for industrial mineral projects. We could deliver shipments consistently for over a hundred years with this deposit.”

