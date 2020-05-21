How Infomart Data Centers is delivering agile, customer-focused data centers to today’s tech leaders

(Norwich, UK, 6/11/2018)

The Senior Vice President of Operations & Engineering at Infomart Data Centers speaks exclusively to Business Chief and Construction Global magazines.

Going the extra mile to meet its clients’ need, Infomart Data Centers aims to serve as an extension to its customers’ team.

Not only does the firm strive to meet demanding project requirements, but it has also tapped into new scalable and adaptable tools like high-density solutions and dynamically-scaling environments.

Additionally, the North American firm has also pledged to act sustainability without sacrificing performance or availability.

For instance, at its facility in Ashburn, the company has deployed a closed-loop chilled water system.

“We don’t have a product to sell, we have ideas to deliver. To the right client, that difference is significant,” said Paul Vaccaro.

“We've never compromised when it comes to the maintenance of the equipment or training our individuals.”

