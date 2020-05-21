How PBL Insurance is rewriting the rule book for Canada’s insurance brokers

(Norwich, UK, 5/10/2018)

The Director of Technology at PBL Insurance speaks exclusively to Gigabit and Business Chief magazines.

Providing risk and insurance services to Canadians for almost a century, PBL Insurance understands that continuous innovation is critical to success.

As such, the Canadian insurer has embarked on a root-and-branch digital transformation and is overhauling its legacy systems.

Starting from the ground up, the company has set up brand new back-end infrastructure, including new fiber circuits, routers and switches.

On top of this, it has also implementing a new cutting-edge broker management system called TechCanary which is helping to reduce administrative burdens whilst enhancing the visibility of its operations.

The new system is also freeing up more time so that clients can get the world-class customer service they expect.

“We're wiping the slate clean and redesigning everything. We’re rolling out new technologies to enable us to minimize the equipment but not sacrifice the service to our clients,” said Joey Faraone.

“We are the first Canadian company to move to a TechCanary platform. You could say there's a lot of eyes on us to see how TechCanary is being rolled out in the Canadian market”

To discover the full story, click here to read the magazine.