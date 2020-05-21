How Randall Construction is harnessing a modular approach to deliver a sustainable one stop shop

(Norwich, UK, 12/13/2019)

Randall is the leading self-performing subcontractor, serving Florida and the Southeast since 1986. In an interview with Business Chief USA magazine, Randall’s President & CEO Jeff Condello and Vice President Matt Reinders who reveal how Randall’s portfolio of business units has grown to include everything from electrical and engineering to BIM and fabrication.

Innovation is key to Randall enhancing its capabilities as a specialty contractor. “We aim to provide a solid, state of the art service to make projects easier for our clients,” maintains Reinders. “Because we self-perform we can control our job sites – especially with the mechanical plumbing, electrical, and fire protection all in one unit. We can deploy pre-fabrication solutions with ease, control BIM models more accurately and provide one point of service making it easier for the general contractor with our design-build platform offering a full turnkey service that ensures everything is coordinated via a modular approach resulting in greater efficiency.”

“The more complex a job, the more value we bring,” pledges Condello. “We like to partner with construction managers and owners who value a well-managed, professional contractor for their specific solutions.”

