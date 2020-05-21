IBM: transforming the partner experience with innovative tools and ongoing feedback

(Norwich, UK, 16/09/2019)

Ubiquitous tech giant IBM has revolutionised the manner in which its business partners collaborate with the company, develop their skills, and join up with complementary partners to achieve their goals. Mike Fino, Vice President and COO of Global Business Partners at the firm, spoke to Business Chief and Gigabit magazine about the development of the platform, the impressive implications for added value across operations, and how the platform contributes to IBM’s position as one of the world’s leading tech enablers.

“Our Business Partners have many choices, and we want them to feel that partnering with IBM gives them access to the best technologies, the most effective experience, and the most efficient way for them to take care of their clients,” Fino explains. “While we are well on the transformation journey we began with our partners in 2017, there is never a point in time when we’ll say that we’re done improving, evolving our processes, or making tools better. The IBM Partner Ecosystem is a growth mindset environment.”

By integrating three core solutions – PartnerWorld, Seismic, and Skills Gateway – IBM offers capabilities for its partners beyond the scope of anything else available on the market. To find out more about IBM’s stellar offering, the full feature can be found in the September issue of Business Chief USA.