Intel Corporation featured in Business Chief USA

(Norwich, UK, 07/08/2019)

This month’s editions of disruptive digital publications Business Chief USA feature an in-depth, exclusive interview with Lisa Davis, Vice President of Digital Transformation and Scale Solutions, Enterprise and Government, in the Data Center Group at semiconductor industry leader, Intel.

Davis speaks about the changing face of the technology landscape, elaborating on the fact that “it’s a data-centric world, and Intel as an organization is transitioning to harness the value that this data provides. We fully recognize the importance of being data-centric to our business and our customers. Leveraging the latest technologies that help to move, store and process data allows us to serve our customers’ needs better.”

From a meteoric career in the US Department of Defence, Davis has overseen IT operations in academia and the private sector at the highest level, turning to her new role at Intel in 2015. “What I love about this role is that it allows me, having been a customer for the majority of my career as a CIO, to now be in a position to influence the product roadmap and build solutions with Intel's diverse ecosystem of partners that help our enterprise customers on their digital transformation journey,” enthuses Davis.

For more on both Davis’ journey and Intel’s transformation into a leading provider of data center and cloud services, click here.