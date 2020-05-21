Jabil features in Business Chief North America

(Norwich, UK, 5/10/2018)

Manufacturing services leader Jabil is enabling digital transformations, both within its own organisation and for its customers worldwide.

Organisations around the world are embarking on company-wide transformations, embracing a future defined by technology. But Jabil – a manufacturing services leader employing approximately 180,000 people – finds itself in the unique position of driving both its internal digital transformation, as well as leading transformative efforts on behalf of some of the biggest and best-known brands in the world.

Jabil categorises the role it plays in its customers’ digital transformations into three sections, says John Caltabiano, VP of Supply Chain Management. “We're a manufacturing services provider so we support diverse customers across a variety of markets with different digital transformation needs. You can group these customers into three general categories. In one category are large multinational organizations with massively complex supply chains. We partner with these companies to streamline supply chain orchestration while helping them reduce cost and risk.

“The second category of customers are those going through a transformation due to market disruptions. They may be going through divestitures or acquisitions. They also may be facing major changes in their industry sector, which requires them to reshape how they operate. These organizations look to us for thought leadership, market benchmarking and product proof of concept support. It’s a very collaborative approach.

