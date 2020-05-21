The January issue of Business Review USA & Canada is now live

We kick the year off with a tribute to Ada Lovelace, a woman who remains widely known as the first computer programmer due to her incredible understanding of Charles Babbage’s Analytical Engine, and the notes she wrote on the subject in 1843. We explore her legacy on the world of STEM, particularly with regard to women in the field.

Also featured is The Stevie Awards – also known as The Oscars of the business world – and its importance for entrepreneurs and executives alike. This month’s list is the top 10 startups to watch in 2017, and the innovative products each is creating.

This bumper issue includes huge exclusive interviews with Infomart Data Centers, CoreSite, Acciona Aqua, City of Mississauga, DavisREED Huntington Hilton Project, PAML, PayneCrest, PwC, and The Braun Corporation.

