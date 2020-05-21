Kemet Electronics features in the lasts issue of Business Chief Magazine

(Norwich, UK, 05/09/2018)

Through an aggressive digital transformation, KEMET Electronics tackles tomorrow’s challenges today.

The role of IT in business is changing. No longer simply a support function, over the last decade IT has taken on a much more integral role in defining the strategic direction of most business all around the world.

“In today’s world, IT is the crux of every business. It is the very foundation that everything is built on,” says Chris Hall, VP Global Information Technology at KEMET Electronics Corporation.

“If you’re not taking it seriously, you’re going to be left behind. Businesses make decisions on the fly and so IT must be able to support these decisions with real-time data. IT has to be agile and be able to meet the needs of the business.”

The digitization of KEMET can be condensed into one, succinct sentence; to create an IT department that enables KEMET’s data to be accessible to any employee at any time, so long as they have security access granting them privileges to that data.

