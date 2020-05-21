KEMET Electronics: looking towards a digital future

(Norwich, UK, 16/09/2019)

“KEMET Electronics is a leading manufacturer of capacitors, inductors, magnetics and various other passive components critical to circuit board assembly,” explains Chris Hall, the company’s Vice President of Global Information Technology. The company operates more than 23 manufacturing facilities and 33 sales offices worldwide, predominantly in Asia and North America. In the last fiscal year ending in March 2019, the company shipped an estimated 54bn components to 188 countries and approximately 180,000 customers.

KEMET is also working to ensure it better harnesses its data: “It’s no secret that, in order to be a digital company, you’ve got to be able to capture, harness and analyze data and use it to make decisions as near real-time as possible.” Concurrently, KEMET is researching ways to use data to drive a lot of its projects; striving to find ways to operationalize broad, enterprise-wide artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) projects.

By utilizing Aruba Central and ClearPass Policy Manager, KEMET can unify network operations and assure a security platform that simplifies the deployment, management and service assurance of its wired and wireless environments through a single pane of glass. Similar to Aruba enabling its LAN for the future, the company’s partnership with Open Systems is revolutionizing its ability to ensure QoS throughout its WAN and provide the needed performance levels users expect of the cloud. These partnerships in KEMET’s new infrastructure will allow the company to build upon its 100-year tradition of enabling some of the most significant technological advances in history and continue driving toward our goal of being the reliable partner our business needs.

You can read more about KEMET’s journey in the magazine.