Kontron Canada’s Benoit Robert and Steve Séguin feature in the latest Business Chief magazine

(Norwich, UK, 13/07/2018) – The latest Canada edition of Business Chief magazine is live and features an exclusive interview with the Canadian division of global technology organisation Kontron.

Kontron Canada’s portfolio includes best-of-breed OEM hardware and its SYMKLOUD open infrastructure platforms, built to help clients deploy virtual services using software-defined networking and network function virtualisation.

In an era defined by the rise of software and virtual services, hardware still has its role to play, so much so Statista forecasts global spending to reach $1.12trn by 2019, up from the $987bn spent in 2013.

“Our business model has had to change dramatically over the past five years,” comments Benoit Robert, Vice-President of Strategy & Marketing. “Where we used to selling the hardware to a customer who would then sell a complete solution to a service provider, however we now work directly with these service providers to expose them to what we’re doing.

“We show them what integrated hardware and software can do and how this can fit into the new type of virtualised networks they’re trying to build.”

Steve Séguin, Vice President of Operations, also discussed how Kontron Canada has leveraged new technologies to remain an industry leader.

To see the full feature and the entire July edition of the magazine, visit Business Chief online.