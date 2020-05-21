KPMG: pragmatic cybersecurity solutions for SMEs

(Norwich, UK, 06/08/2019)

KPMG LLP features in this month’s Business Chief Canada.

KPMG discusses its position in the cybersecurity industry, and how it is offering its customers sustainable solutions.

“One is always dealing with several clients at any time, assisting them with the different challenges or opportunities that they may be dealing with,” says Darren Jones, in leading Cyber Strategy and Transformation programs for KPMG's clients.

One of the key factors that makes Darren Jones such a successful consultant for KPMG's clients is his desire to empower those around him, combined with an empathetic understanding of a client's experience.

Before taking on the role of Director in the Cybersecurity consulting practice at KPMG, Jones had been a client of the firm.

His 20-plus years of work within consultancy allows him to draw upon previous experiences to create new cybersecurity solutions for his clients, as well as using his broad existing network to widen KPMG's clientele.

With the rise of attention that cybersecurity receives, the demands on Jones’s team have only grown.

Yet he notes that there has also been a growing feeling of “cyber fatigue” from the constant fear mongering from companies and media over the last decade.

