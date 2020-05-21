Lee Industrial Contracting featured in Business Chief USA

(Norwich, UK, 07/08/2019)

This month’s editions of disruptive digital publication Business Chief USA feature an in-depth interview with Andrew Keilman, Senior Operations Manager, and Michael Hahn, Director of Sales at Lee Industrial Contracting. A single-source construction and industrial contractor, Lee uses its expansive in-house capabilities to provide its customers with end-to-end turnkey solutions in a way that no other company in the US can.

Hahn and Keilman sat down with Editor Harry Menear to discuss how Lee is embracing leading-edge technologies and strategies, while ensuring that their every move is tailored to the needs of their customers. “We consider our company to be a strategic partner with all of our customers. Their goal is our goal,” says Hahn.

Keilman adds: “We have the best people, the best tools, the best equipment, the best facilities and the best plan on every project that we do. I think that’s enabled us to be successful year after year.”

