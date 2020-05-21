Mahesh Raja, VP of Financial Services Digital for Wipro Americas, features in Business Chief’s North America edition

(Norwich, UK, 6/11/2018)

The latest North America edition of Business Chief magazine is live and features a fascinating interview with Mahesh Raja, Vice President of Financial Services Digital for Wipro Americas.

Raja believes that, through the development of Wipro’s ‘New-Age Financial Services’ ecosystem, the building blocks are in place for the growth of the financial services industry in the digital age.

“Builders of innovation, both on the business model side and the operations side, are driven by innovative technologies and some of our incumbent clients need to adapt to these tech-driven changes,” he explains.

Working under the guidance of the company’s Chief Executive Officer Abid Neemuchwala, Raja has built a cluster team made up of key personnel based in Silicon Valley, New York and London that is helping to bridge the gap between traditional financial heavyweights and innovative startups.

To see the full feature and the entire November edition of the magazine, visit Business Chief online.