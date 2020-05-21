The November issue of Business Review USA & Canada is now live

We are delighted to announce that November's edition of Business Review USA & Canada is live and free to read.

This month features an interview with Elyse Allan, CEO of GE Canada, and Kim Warburton, Vice President of Communications and Public Affairs, about the company’s new Brilliant Factory in Ontario. The facility is a set to be a state-of-the-art project which will bring both prestige and economic prosperity to the local area, and marks the beginning of a new age for GE.

Also featured is a piece from Daniel Kurgan, CEO of BICS, about how the US is front and center of telecoms innovation, and our list is the top 10 business schools in Canada.

November’s exclusive profiles include Arbonne International, the skincare company that is undergoing an international expansion; SCT&E LNG which is developing a liquefied natural gas export terminal in Louisiana to promote the use of clean natural gases; University of Chicago Medicine and Biological Sciences and its high-tech campus and science unit construction project; HTS Engineering’s growth and innovation in the air conditioning sector; and AiNET's flexible data center offerings.

Enjoy this edition of our magazine, and join in the discussion: @BizReviewUSA and @NellWalkerMG