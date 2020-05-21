(Norwich, UK, 13/07/2018) - In areas such as supply chain planning, PLM, logistics, transportation, warehouse, and global trade management, Oracle has established itself as a provider of best-in-class. Over the last several years the company has been on a journey to redevelop all of these capabilities for the Cloud – starting with CX, then HCM and ERP, and more recently SCM.

Responsible for customers' financial and supply chain needs, predominantly in Eastern Canada and the North Eastern USA, and across multiple industries, Dan Bloch, Vice President, Diversified Industries, Financial and Supply Chain Solutions has stated that the cloud is not just the biggest opportunity facing Oracle, but a catalyst for change for almost every aspect of business and consumer life.

“We are finding increasingly that with the accelerating speed of change, and emergence of disruptive technologies such as IoT, companies need a platform that can rapidly adopt new capabilities without having to undergo periodic, massive transformations. That platform is the cloud.”

In the case of IoT, the terabytes of data that now floods in from a myriad of IP enabled devices, RFID, GPS and other sources must be collected, consolidated and thoroughly analysed.

“This data has the potential to help a supply chain assess what it can do because we get better insight into where materials are prior to manufacturing, for example, and where my post manufacturing products are relative to reaching their endpoint,” adds Bloch.

