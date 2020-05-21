Partners Behavioral Health Management outlines digital healthcare transformation in Business Chief USA

(Norwich, UK, 11/13/2019)

Partners Behavioral Health Management is redefining the delivery of healthcare through innovation, as Chief Information Officer Jamie Gianna tells this month’s Business Chief USA magazine.

Gianna is responsible for leading the business’ digital transformation. He explains the focus of this has been to understand the overall health and healthcare needs of specific populations through leveraging technologies such as procurement platforms, predictive analytics tools, and the integration of the organisation’s services network so that it can manage the right services at the right time for its health plan members.

Gianna tells the publications that “first and foremost, we recognise that we need to be very agile and mobile. The first target was driven from a population health and predictive analytics perspective, which focused on understanding what our total cost of care looks like, what do the state’s population and demographics look like, and how that fits into the wider financial and health strategies that we have. Having the ability to really get our arms around that data and turn it into something useful, meaningful and with real purpose had to be the first step.” To achieve this, the business implemented cloud-based solutions.

The transformation journey at Partners is still ongoing, as Gianna tells Business Chief and Gigabit. Specifically, he details, steps two and three are focused on more long-term goals based around sourcing procurement, management and population and predictive analysis tool. Gianna also looks to the longer term future, adding that “I’m already considering how we could use AI and machine learning for managing and analysing our data, for example. As we move through our journey, we will collect so much data. We are already focused on how we really leverage the technologies available to provide the best possible answers for that data. There is still a great deal to do but, looking further ahead, I would love to be able to collaborate with other organisations and to share the lessons learned so we can deliver the very best standards of care.”

