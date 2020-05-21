Polaris Transport: charting a course to next-gen logistics

(Norwich, UK, 06/08/2019)

Polaris Transport, a leading Canadian cross-border LTL solutions provider, is undergoing an innovative journey in partnership with its newly-formed digital transformation unit, NorthStar Digital Solutions (NDS). “It’s not uncommon that, under one IT wing, things can quickly become disjointed – IT begins to manage network, infrastructure, application, and helpdesk which distracts from a focused transformation,” explains Dave Brajkovich, CTO at Polaris Transport, in his interview with Business Chief Canada. “We saw an opportunity to drive technology and optimization as a separate entity, and become a profit center that can take the solutions we’re providing to Polaris and package them up as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions for transportation and customs brokerage clients, and beyond.”

Through a combination of Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), the Internet of Things (IoT), automation tech and more, Polaris and NorthStar are developing and implementing some of the industry’s most cutting-edge solutions. The company is currently exploring a means to maximize visibility for clients across the logistics process through IoT connectivity and the exciting prospect of disposable GPS tracking devices. “We’re working with a couple of GPS manufacturers to develop a disposable GPS tracking device that we could directly tag to the freight, as well as working with telco companies that could provide us with low-cost cell coverage at a palatable price point that clients can absorb,” enthuses Brajkovich. “In return, they would get active tracking at the freight level.”

