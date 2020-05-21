Prysmian Group: Connecting the future

(Norwich, UK, 07/08/2019)

Prysmian Group’s Supply Chain Director, Gianmichele Alivia, and CPO, Brian Schulties, reveal how its merger with General Cable has expanded the company’s global reach and offered the opportunity to maximize its synergies.

Prysmian Group is now a global force in the energy and telecom cable systems industry. Boasting nearly 140 years’ experience, the company’s wide service offering has driven sales exceeding €11bn via a 29,000-strong workforce operating in over 50 countries across 112 plants worldwide.

Prysmian is engaged in setting new contracts with carriers and working on their implementation with third-party logistics companies essential for managing the network. “It’s not only the logistics network,” adds Alivia. “We are reviewing every single facility and product to make sure we service the customer from where it makes the most sense; we’re looking at cost of production and factory efficiencies, but also the cost of delivery.”

Beyond the strategic change triggered by the merger, Alivia notes how Prysmian is always open to dynamic change in the quest for greater efficiencies through the implementation of new technologies. “We’ve run idea pilots with augmented reality in our factories and trialed smart devices, such as sensors, both in our production lines and out in the field.”

You can read more about Prysmian Group’s journey in the magazine.