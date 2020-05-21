PwC features in Business Chief North America

(Norwich, UK, 5/10/2018)

PwC works with corporations all over the world to understand and navigate the challenge of data center security.

“Technology has really come a long way from very flat, uncontrolled networks that defined the 90s,” says Don O’Neil, Director, CIO Advisory at PwC. “The technology of today is presenting companies with the ability to very closely monitor, control and segment the network across their entire enterprises. However, that doesn’t necessarily make the task at hand any less challenging”

O’Neil has worked in the technology space for more than 30 years and in that time, he has witnessed first-hand this shifting landscape. Having been active during the early days of the ‘technology boom’, O’Neil points to the first real attempts of major corporations trying to go digital and what he has begun to notice is that despite an initial investment and overall enthusiasm, some industry players have fallen behind.

“I remember seeing how much they spent and how much time and effort that they dedicated in order to do the initial implementations,” he says. “But some of these very same players have not kept up with the times in the past 20 years and that’s because of the significant cost involved.”

