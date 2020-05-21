Qualcomm: Connecting the smart city ecosystem

(Norwich, UK, 11/13/2019)

Founded in 1985, Qualcomm Inc. is a leading multinational company that engineers, researches and develops semiconductor and telecommunications equipment used in thousands of products around the world. Its single goal is to invent breakthrough technologies that transform how the world connects, computes and communicates.

Pandit began his career in 1996 as an engineer in the infrastructure division of Qualcomm, responsible for CDMA optimization of networks. Last year, Pandit took over as Head of the Smart City Division.

“When I entered this program, I realized that the smart cities space was extremely fragmented,” says Pandit. In response, Pandit set out to develop the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program: “the glue between all ecosystem providers” to connect its members in their search for smart city solutions and relevant expertise.

Key trends Pandit is seeing emerge within the industry include surveillance, edge computing, base computing, asset management, public security, public WiFi and most importantly ‘smart tourists’, “We’ve seen a lot of cities utilizing one-stop apps for attractions, coupons and transport etc,” he explains.

Currently, Pandit is working on a number of projects worldwide including a partnership with UROS to develop smart water cycles and a number of separate projects such as, smart railways, ports, water parks and surveillance.

“Our biggest success to date is making what people thought was impossible, possible. From CDMA to EVDO data speeds, IT and even 5G, we have proven that everything is possible,” enthuses Pandit.

