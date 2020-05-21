REC Solar: supply chain strategies in the energy sector

(Norwich, UK, 11/13/2019)

As a renowned leader in enabling complete commercial, public sector and utility-scale solar solutions, REC Solar has been in operation for over 20 years and provided more than 300MW of successful projects.

Following its acquisition by Duke Energy in 2017, Josie Broome, Director of Procurement and Operational Excellence, believes there are a number of key factors that differentiate REC Solar from its rivals. “Duke Energy has brought stability and financial backing. There are several solar companies that don’t exist anymore, but Duke has been around for more than 100 years and I believe customers really appreciate the stability that Duke provides,” explains Broome. “The type of projects that we go after, in combination with the customers that we look for and how we implement those projects and source materials is very strategic and focused. We’re certainly not new to the game.”

With technology becoming influential to the way businesses conduct operations worldwide, REC Solar has implemented platforms such as Procore, the world’s leading construction management software, as well as drawing on the help of Salesforce for its CRM and JDE Oracle for its financials. “We leverage all the data from those platforms and combine it into a sequel database, and mix it into Microsoft Power BI to display, dig and analyze,” says Broome. “On the supply chain side, we create our commodity position frequently and look at supply and demand by utilising Salesforce for pipeline and Procore for active projects. From the operational excellence perspective, we’re using the field data that’s coming from Procore to measure productivity and how and where we need to help the teams improve in the field.”

You can read more about REC Solar’s journey in the magazine.