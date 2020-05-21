Retail Business Services: the importance of collaboration

(Norwich, UK, 11/13/2019)

Retail Business Services was launched in January 2018 to support Ahold Delhaize USA’s consumer-facing grocery retail companies and online grocery retailer, Peapod. Retail Business Services provides innovative solutions by leveraging scale and expertise to ensure the company’s partners can focus on developing their local brands. Paul Scorza is the Chief Information Officer and Executive Vice President of IT at Retail Business Services.

Collaboration is at the centre of success at Ahold Delhaize USA and Retail Business Services. “You can’t get anything done without good partners,” affirms Scorza. From partnerships with local brands to collaborations with other tech companies, these are an integral part of Retail Business Service’s business strategy.

The goal, Scorza says, is to ensure customers have a good experience when they visit the stores. To keep up with innovation, Retail Business Services uses a “fast follower” philosophy as well. “We don’t always want to be cutting edge,” explains Scorza. “Sometimes we let other people do the cutting-edge stuff, spend lots of money, and then we follow closely behind with something we know works more efficiently and at a fraction of the cost.”

The world’s relationship with IT has changed in recent years, says Scorza. “The industry just wasn’t ready, however, it’s completely the opposite now. It’s a pull versus push. There is a pull now where the stores are asking for innovation. Customers are demanding tech.” This change has allowed Retail Business Services to shift its focus to creating an omnichannel experience.

To discover the full story, click here to read the magazine.